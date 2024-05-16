'She knows what hard work is': East's Schilling has been an anchor on defense

May 16—CHEYENNE — Not making the varsity squad her freshman season could have been a major gut punch for Cheyenne East senior Adelynne Schilling. But instead of it causing her to get down on herself, she used it as motivation to make the varsity roster her sophomore year.

It was that motivation that helped turn Schilling into one of the most important pieces in East's backline.

"That was a big pusher for me, because I not only wanted to be on that varsity roster, but be starting the next year," Schilling said. "I made myself a diet plan, which I have stuck to for the last three years. It works well for me, and I go to the gym consistently in the offseason. I do anything and everything during the offseason to stay sharp on the ball.

"I do it all for my team, because I know they need me, and I need them."

That hard work in the offseason consists of four or five days of weight training and multiple 1 1/2 -mile runs around the lake near her house.

"Addy is a tough-nosed kid," East coach Rebecca Valdez said. "She is going to play hard, no matter what. She goes to the ball and throws body parts in front of things to make sure she disrupts plays or stop goals or stop shots. She is a tough kid that is nice to anchor that backline.

"She's a quiet kid, but she's one of those kids who knows what hard work is. That helps drive her."

Over the past few seasons, Schilling has been the backbone of East's defensive unit. That importance was on full display during the third-place match of the Class 4A East Conference tournament, when Schilling played a critical part in keeping Campbell County's offense at bay.

It's something the senior prides herself on.

"As a team, we are very close, and I take pride in being able to communicate on and off the field," Schilling said. "When I'm out there, I give it my all for everybody. I'm playing for our forwards, our midfield, our defense and everybody. When I break up rush chances, that's my job."

Schilling started playing soccer as a 4-year-old, and while defense has been a big part of what she was asked to do, she has played every position on the field except for goalie. Schilling credits that versatility in helping her make and stop runs.

"When I got to high school, they just needed me to fill that role," Schilling said. "Throughout the years, I have worked to improve and fill that role better for my team. For my club teams, I play everywhere."

It's that versatility and playing different positions that has helped Schilling develop her skills and vision on the defensive end, according Valdez.

"(Being that versatile) helps any kid," Valdez said. "Anytime they have experience playing different positions, it gives them a better feel for the game."

East opens the state tournament against the West No. 1 seed Jackson at 9 a.m. today in Rock Springs. Going in as an underdog is something Valdez feels could be beneficial for her team.

"This team is not scared of anybody," the coach said. "They play with that little bit of fire, and that helps sometimes when people underestimate you. This team is fantastic, and hopefully we get to show it (today)."

Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @MattAtencio5.