Shawn Bowman has the potential to add another dimension to the Rutgers football offense

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Shawn Bowman could certainly become an important piece for the Rutgers football offense. A transfer portal addition, Bowman has the size and strength Rutgers is lacking at the tight end position. He also has a strong experience level as well as good production at his previous stop.

All of which points towards Bowman potentially being able to help an offense that struggled to move the ball last year.

The outlook on the 6-foot-5 and 263-pound Bowman is positive as his build and skillset should enhance a position group that is talented but lacking in depth. Outside of senior Johnny Langan, there isn’t a proven or reliable tight end at this level.

Bowman certainly has experience. While at Maine, he became one of the most versatile tight ends in the FCS. Last season, Bowman had career-highs in receptions (30), receiving yards (455) and touchdowns (5).

At Boston College, Bowman had three catches for 34 yards and a touchdown last season in a loss for Maine.

Following Saturday’s scrimmage, Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano talked about Bowman’s addition and what it has meant this summer during camp.

“He’s a big guy. He’s a strong physical player,” Schiano said after the scrimmage. “He’s got good, really good hands. I think Shawn’s gonna help us in several ways.”

Bowman and Langan give Rutgers two solid options at tight end, options that should be able to help in terms of blocking but also receiving.

When asked his thoughts on the offense following Saturday’s scrimmage, the second of summer, Schiano seemed a bit more upbeat and positive.

“Improved and then we went in and tried to do a couple of different things,” Schiano said. “And I thought defensively we played better today than we did the first scrimmage. So, thought it was a pretty stout defensive effort. Our offense slugged it out pretty well with them. “It wasn’t going to be an explosive day they’re playing well right now.”

