Sharpshooter Reed Sheppard announces decision to declare for NBA draft

Kentucky freshman Reed Sheppard announced Thursday on social media that he will forgo his remaining college eligibility and declare for the 2024 NBA draft.

Sheppard was named the SEC Freshman of the Year after averaging 12.5 points, 4.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals on 52.1% shooting from 3-point range. He had seven 20-point games, including a season-high 32 points and the game-winning shot on Feb. 27 against Mississippi State.

He was also named to the All-SEC second team.

The 6-foot-3 guard led the country in 3-point percentage and finished 10th in total steals (82). He was the only player in the country to record at least 145 assists, 80 steals and 75 3-pointers, and just the second in program history with 80 or more steals in a season.

Sheppard is projected to be a lottery pick this year. He is considered perhaps the best shooter in the draft after converting at an absurd clip on 4.4 attempts per game. He connected on at least three 3-pointers 12 times and twice hit seven 3s in a game.

The 19-year-old has been more than a shooter, though, ranking 13th in the country in defensive box plus-minus (plus-5.0) and 12th in steal percentage (4.6). He has a knack for picking up full court at times and has shown tremendous instincts on that end of the floor.

The 2024 NBA draft will take place June 26-27 in New York City.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire