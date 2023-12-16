Sharks trade Cicek to Canucks for Studnicka, place Sturm on IR originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

PHOENIX — The Sharks are taking another swing at a once highly regarded prospect.

They’ve acquired Jack Studnicka from the Vancouver Canucks for defenseman Nick Cicek and a 2024 sixth-round pick.

TRADE ALERT 🚨#SJSharks acquire center Jack Studnicka from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for defenseman Nick Cicek and a 2024 sixth-round Draft selection. — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) December 16, 2023

“Jack is a big and fast, reliable two-way center who is only 24-years-old,” Sharks general manager Mike Grier said in a press release. “He plays a complete game and has offensive upside.”

Studnicka once was a top Boston Bruins prospect, selected No. 53 in the second round of the 2017 NHL Draft, four spots behind new teammate Mario Ferraro.

Despite successful OHL and AHL campaigns, however, Studnicka never could stick in the NHL, scoring one goal and six assists in 38 games in parts of four seasons with the Bruins.

Last October, Boston traded him to Vancouver for prospects Jonathan Myrenberg and Michael DiPietro. The 6-foot-1 Studnicka took on a fourth-line center role, notching two goals and two assists in 47 games.

