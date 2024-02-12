Shaq, Ye and Elon stroll by Taylor Swift's Super Bowl suite. Who gets in?

Apparently, the secret to getting inside Taylor Swift's suite at Super Bowl 58 is Jason Kelce. That's who pulled if off for Shaquille O'Neal.

During the first half, O'Neal stopped by the suite and spoke to security standing outside. But he was denied entry.

A few minutes after the first half ended, Shaq circled back. And as he stood outside the area in front of the entrance to the suite, Jason Kelce emerged.

Jason, Travis Kelce's brother who recently retired from the NFL, was clad in colorful Chiefs overalls. Shaq kissed the top of Kylie Kelce's hand when he was introduced to Jason's wife. Jason Kelce then embraced Shaq, and after a few moments of chatting, he was led inside the suite.

Jason Kelce speaks with Shaquille O'Neal outside Taylor Swift's suite at the Super Bowl.

With less than 30 seconds left in the half, Elon Musk walked by briskly with a small child in his arms and did not even glance at Swift's suite.

Shortly after Musk's appearance, the rapper Ye walked by, wearing a black mask that covered his face. Ye has a history with Swift.

During the MTV VMAs in 2009, Ye ran onstage and interrupted Swift's acceptance speech after she won best video by a female artist. Ye famously said, "I'ma let you finish, but Beyonce had one of the best videos of all time. One of the best videos of all time."

Yes, it is Las Vegas, but don't bet on Ye receiving an invite to Swift's suite.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Super Bowl has Shaq, Ye, Elon strolling by Taylor Swift's suite