Shaq Lawson: I apologize for shoving fan, but certain lines shouldn't be crossed

Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson addressed the video of him shoving a fan at Lincoln Financial Field during Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Lawson, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and other members of the team are seen verbally interacting with the fan before Lawson walks over to the stands and makes physical contact. In a post to his private Instagram account, Lawson apologized for his behavior while explaining what led to that reaction.

"Those of you who know me know that I'm all about the fans, and I have a lot of respect for the game I play and my opponents," Lawson wrote, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com. "Before the game started yesterday, there was a fan behind our bench, who was making life threatening remarks towards us and our families. We asked Philadelphia security to remove the fan, but he was allowed to stay for the entire game. Eventually, our emotions boiled over, and I made a mistake. For that, I apologize, but there are certain lines that should not be crossed."

Phillips also posted on social media and wrote that he is "not going to tolerate is someone threatening me or my family." Bills head coach Sean McDermott called it a "very unfortunate situation" on Monday.

"It's unfortunate that that would go on during a game in particular," McDermott said. "And what I'm aware of is that people were asked to have the fan removed and nothing was done. So, at the end of the day, that's not for us to concern ourselves with at this point. It's just unfortunate overall that that would be taking place during a game."

An Eagles spokesperson told the Associated Press that the incident is being reviewed.