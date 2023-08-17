Shannon Sharpe heads to ESPN's First Take

Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe vowed to be back on TV before football season begins. And he will be.

According to Andrew Marchand and Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post, Sharpe will appear on ESPN’s First Take twice per week — Mondays and Tuesdays — during the NFL season.

The end result for Sharpe, who played for the Broncos and Ravens, is a swap of Skip Bayless for his former ESPN co-host, Stephen A. Smith.

Sharpe exited FS1's Undisputed in June, a move that by all appearances was not voluntary. Smith had made it clear that he wanted to add Sharpe to the rotating cast of guest hosts.

Bayless will have a rotation, post-Sharpe. Co-hosts include Richard Sherman and Rachel Nichols — and possibly Keyshawn Johnson or Michael Irvin, who remains in limbo at both NFL Network and ESPN.