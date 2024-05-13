Shane Steichen says Colts got more explosive by drafting Laiatu Latu, Adonai Mitchell

Colts coach Shane Steichen got his first look at his rookie class at the team's weekend minicamp, and he used the same word to describe each of his first two picks: Explosive.

Both first-round pass rusher Laiatu Latu and second-round wide receiver Adonai Mitchell impressed Steichen with their explosiveness on the practice field.

"His explosiveness coming off the ball," Steichen said when asked what stood out about Latu. "Obviously, he had a lot of production – double-digit sacks, like we talked about after the draft. You can see his physical presence out there with the guys. He's a great addition to our team and fired up to have him."

Asked his impression of Mitchell, Steichen said, "Explosive. You can see the size. You can see the speed – hands, great hands. Even watching him in individual [drills] with Reggie [Wayne] just the way he plucks the ball. He's a natural pass catcher. Again, like we talked about after the draft, he can separate at the top [of routes]. He ran some good routes here in seven-on-seven. He had some one-on-one winners which was good to see."

After an impressive 9-8 first season as the Colts' head coach, Steichen wants to take the next step to the playoffs in Year Two. He thinks he has two rookies who are going to help him get there.