Shane Steichen: Anthony Richardson showed "great poise" against Bills

Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson's first NFL drive didn't end the way he hoped it would.

Richardson and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie weren't on the same page on a second down play and Richardson's pass was picked off by Bills defensive back Dane Jackson. The Bills would go on to score a touchdown, but Richardson didn't let the miscue or early deficit keep him from making the most of the next two possessions.

Richardson moved the Colts 107 yards over their next two drives, but the Colts didn't score any points thanks to a failed fourth-down running play, a dropped touchdown pass, and a missed field goal. Richardson finished 7-of-12 for 67 yards before giving way to Gardner Minshew and head coach Shane Steichen said he was pleased with the way Richardson handled the early setback.

"I thought he had great poise," Steichen said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN.com. "I knew we had the early interception. That's my fault. We've got to do a better job communicating on that one. . . . That starts with coaching, starts with myself. Other than that, I thought he was efficient."

Richardson had a different take on the interception, which came as he threw a pass under pressure. He said he needs to "find a way to manage it as best as possible instead of trying to be Superman" and that's part of the learning experience that the Colts hope will pay off for Richardson in the long term.