Shane Burgos issues statement after bizarre KO loss at UFC 262: ‘Disappointed is an understatement’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Farah Hannoun
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Win or lose, Shane Burgos always goes out on his shield.

In the UFC 262 pay-per-view opener on Saturday, Burgos (13-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) was knocked out by Edson Barboza (22-9 MMA, 16-9 UFC) in the third round, in what was a rather peculiar ending. Barboza landed a right hand, but it took Burgos a few seconds to react to the blow, eventually sending him to the canvas. It was a delayed reaction which even confused Barboza, a testament to Burgos’ toughness.

Burgos (13-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) took to social media to open up about the loss and his desire to take some time off, before returning later in the year (via Instagram):

“Overwhelmed by all the love and support I’ve been getting. This sport can bring the highest highs of highs and the lowest of lows. Disappointed is an understatement for how I’m feeling but it is what it is, all I can do is learn and grow from it. Gonna take some time off to spend with my wife and daughters but excited to get back in there later in the year and show a better version of myself. It was an honor to share the cage with @edsonbarbozajr it was his night and he has all my respect! Thank u to my team, family, friends and all the fans for the support. This is all part of God’s plan and I trust it. I will keep chasing greatness.. #AlwaysForward”

Though he didn’t get the win, Burgos earned his second straight “Fight of the Night” bonus, this time, a special one-off $75,000. After winning three straight, Burgos has dropped two in a row for the first time in his career.

Recommended Stories

  • Conor McGregor reacts to Charles Oliveira’s UFC 262 title win, teases fight

    Conor McGregor appears to be targeting new champ Charles Oliveira after UFC 262.

  • ‘Jacare’ Souza to undergo surgery after gruesome arm break in UFC 262 loss

    Ronaldo Souza suffered the graphic injury in his loss to Andre Muniz at UFC 262.

  • Dana White doesn’t care if Jon Jones fights for UFC again or not: ‘That’s up to him’

    UFC president Dana White says Jon Jones is the GOAT, but it doesn't matter one way or the other if he returns to the octagon.

  • UFC 262 results: Edson Barboza adds to highlight reel with strange-looking TKO of Shane Burgos

    Edson Barboza knocks out Shane Burgos in devastating fashion at UFC 262 in Houston.

  • Elon Musk says Beneil Dariush’s Tesla is ‘coming soon’ (finally) after UFC 262 callout

    Call Beneil Dariush's post-fight interview cringe-worthy if you want, but he got Elon Musk's attention.

  • UFC 262 highlights & recap: Charles Oliveira defeats Michael Chandler to become champ

    Watch the UFC 262 highlights and recap from the lightweight championship bout between newly crowned champion Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler from Saturday's event at the Toyota Center in Houston. Oliveira became the 11th UFC lightweight champion, taking the slot vacated by the retired Khabib Nurmagomedov. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > UFC 262 bonuses: Charles Oliveira rewarded for KO of Michael Chandler

  • Dana White says ‘Dana White privilege’ isn’t a real thing: Some UFC fighters ‘paranoid like that’

    Did Tony Ferguson have a point when he used the one-liner against Michael Chandler at the UFC 262 pre-fight press conference?

  • MIT Grad Arrested in Alabama for Deadly Shooting of Yale Student

    A Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) graduate student wanted in the fatal shooting of Kevin Jiang was arrested in Montgomery, Alabama on Friday. The shooting: Jiang, a Yale University graduate student and a U.S. Army veteran, was shot to death at the corner of Lawrence and Nicoll Streets in New Haven, Connecticut on Feb. 6.

  • Andre Muniz breaks Ronaldo Souza's arm at UFC 262: 'I heard it snap'

    Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is known as “the gentle art,” but there was nothing gentle about the way that Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza lost on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 262.

  • UFC 262 bonuses: Charles Oliveira rewarded for KO of Michael Chandler

    Charles Oliveira not only won the lightweight championship on Saturday in the UFC 262 main event, he also banked an extra $75,000 for the second-round knockout win over Michael Chandler. UFC president Dana White announced the bonus winners during the UFC 262 Post-fight Press Conference at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Oliveira, Edson Barboza, Shane Burgos, and Christos Giagos were awarded bonuses for their efforts inside the octagon. Oliveira and Chandler met in the main event with the vacant 155-pound title on the line. Oliveira had Chandler in a compromising position on the ground early in the opening round, but Chandler scrambled free and nearly finished Oliveira after knocking him down with a punch. In the opening moments of the second frame, Oliveira dropped Chandler with a left hand. Chandler got to his feet and tried to escape the danger, but Oliveira connected a few more times before the referee stepped in to stop the action. Andre Muniz addresses breaking Jacare Souza’s arm | UFC 262 video Fight of the Night honors went to featherweights Barboza and Burgos. After a spirited first two rounds, Barboza landed a right hand to the temple of Burgos early in the third frame. Burgos had a delayed reaction to the punch and staggered back and fell to the canvas. Barboza followed and landed two more punches before the referee stepped in. Lightweight Christos Giagos kicked off the night of fights on the early preliminary fight card. He set the tone of the night when he locked on a brabo choke early in the second round to finish Sean Soriano.

  • Everything coming and going on Netflix: Week of May 16th

    The quality of Netflix's big-budget action blockbusters has varied majorly over the years, from the disaster that was Bright to the smashing success of Extraction. This week, fresh off the rollout of his true vision for Justice League on HBO Max, Zack Snyder will attempt to join the list of well-received Netflix original films with Army of the Dead. With the remake of Dawn of the Dead being his feature film debut, a new zombie flick seems like a perfect fit. In addition to Zack Snyder's zombie heist adventure, Netflix is also debuting the second season of Who Killed Sara? -- a Spanish thriller that found an international audience when the first season hit Netflix in March. Arrivals https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tI1JGPhYBS8 Sunday, May 16th Sleight Tuesday, May 18th Sardar Ka Grandson — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳 A devoted grandson’s mission to reunite his ailing grandmother with her ancestral home turns into a complicated, comic cross-border affair. Wednesday, May 19th The Last Days Sabotage Small Town Crime Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇲🇽 To exact his revenge, Álex will have to bring to light his sister's darker side – and come to terms with the fact that he never knew the real Sara. Thursday, May 20th Hating Peter Tatchell Special: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Now semi-estranged from his mother, Ryan continues exploring the world on his own, with all the complex ups and downs life and love have to offer. Spy Kids: All the Time in the World Friday, May 21st Army of the Dead — NETFLIX FILM After a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble by venturing into the quarantine zone for the greatest heist ever. Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY The teen campers on Isla Nublar return for another season of working together to escape from the island of free-roaming dinosaurs. The Neighbor: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇪🇸 Just when Javi thinks he's conquered being Earth's superhero, challenges arise from an unlikely competitor ... and some extraterrestrial visitors. Saturday, May 22nd Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live At Abbey Road Studios Departures https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=af4Ua6DUpzg Tuesday, May 18th Trumbo We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix this May, as well as the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.

  • Anthony Davis reveals the one thing Kobe Bryant never told him

    Anthony Davis said it "would have been a dream" if he'd heard Kobe Bryant say one particular thing to him.

  • UFC 262 bonuses: New champ Charles Oliveira tops $75,000 winners

    The UFC upped the ante on its post-fight bonuses for UFC 262 on Saturday with $75,000 instead of the customary $50K.

  • Charles Oliveira mounts epic comeback to claim lightweight title

    With one second left in the first round, no one could have argued too much if referee Dan Miragliotta would have stopped it and given Chandler the belt.

  • Bradley Beal vs. Steph Curry race for scoring title winds down

    As the season winds downs, Bradley Beal returns for the final game of the season with the NBA scoring title on his mind.

  • Oscar De La Hoya vs. Georges St-Pierre blocked by UFC’s Dana White

    Dana White blocked Georges St-Pierre from boxing Oscar De La Hoya, leaving the head of Triller upset.

  • Nature: Santa Cruz Mountains

    "Sunday Morning" takes us to California's Santa Cruz Mountains, where a Redwood forest scarred by fire shows signs of rebirth. Videographer: Derek Reich.

  • Football rumours from the media

    Youri Tielemans looks set to have a big season rewarded, while Willian is reportedly on his way out of Arsenal.

  • LaMelo Ball with a buzzer beater vs the Washington Wizards

    LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets) with a buzzer beater vs the Washington Wizards, 05/16/2021

  • UFC 262 matchmaker: What’s next for Charles Oliveira?

    MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn ponders who Charles Oliveira could face after winning the lightweight title at UFC 262.