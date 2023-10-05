Shanahan refutes ‘ridiculous' notion Purdy is system QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The NFL quickly is learning that 49ers second-year quarterback Brock Purdy is more than just a product of his environment.

Purdy's meteoric rise from seventh-round pick to San Francisco's starting quarterback has taken the league by storm as fans and pundits try to figure out where Purdy ranks among the league's best signal-callers.

Some believe that Purdy's success under center is due to coach Kyle Shanahan's offensive play-calling and the embarrassment of riches at his disposal, claiming he's nothing more than a system quarterback. In speaking to reporters after practice on Wednesday, Shanahan was asked what he would say to the Purdy detractors who still hold that belief.

Kyle Shanahan says it's "ridiculous" to believe Brock Purdy's success is just a product of the 49ers' system pic.twitter.com/Po18yMH01x — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 4, 2023

"That's pretty ridiculous, you've just got to watch the tape," Shanahan said. "He plays at a high level every time he's been out there in a lot of different situations versus a lot of different defenses on the road, at home, in playoff games, when injured. You can't do all that stuff, he's been out there too long. It's on tape."

In 12 regular- and postseason games as QB1 dating back to last season -- excluding the NFC Championship Game -- Purdy has completed 228 of his 332 pass attempts (68 percent) for 2,873 passing yards and 21 touchdowns to three interceptions with four additional touchdowns on the ground.

Simply put, there's more than enough tape.

There isn't much left for Purdy to do to prove himself other than continuing to win and that's exactly what the 49ers are focused on.

