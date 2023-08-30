Shanahan, Lynch definitively state 49ers won't trade Nick Bosa originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — Coach Kyle Shanahan left little wiggle room when asked if there was a way the 49ers would consider trading edge rusher Nick Bosa.

“No,” Shanahan answered on Wednesday, as Bosa’s contract holdout reached another day.

A short time later, 49ers general manager John Lynch offered the exact same "No" response when asked if would consider trading Bosa.

"No updates," Lynch said when asked about the Bosa contract negotiations.

Shanahan said he figured the contract extension would take some time, and he expected things to heat up around this time. The 49ers open the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I thought it would come probably at this time, just looking at the history of those things,” Shanahan said. “And I’m really hoping it gets done.”

Lynch, along with the team’s top negotiators Paraag Marathe and Brian Hampton, continue to work with Bosa’s representation on a deal that is expected to make him the NFL's highest-paid defensive end.

Bosa was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year last season after registering a career-best 18.5 sacks.

“Hopefully we can come to terms soon and get him here as soon as fast possible,” Shanahan said.

In the meantime, the 49ers have to make contingency plans in case Bosa is not signed and ready for the opening of the regular season.

“I can imagine anything,” Shanahan said. “(It) doesn’t mean I like that picture — of course, not. You guys know how we feel about Nick, and we all know how good of a player he is.

“Nick missed one game last year, and he had that ACL that one year. So you got to always be prepared to play without Nick or anybody.”

