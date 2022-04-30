Stevenson-Valdez, Serrano-Taylor live results: Blow-by-blow updates, highlights, analysis
In the first main event Saturday night, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano went toe-to-toe in an absolute slugfest in front of a sold out crowd at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Fans in attendance not only witnessed history being made as Taylor and Serrano became the first women to headline a fight card at "The World's Most Famous Arena," but were treated to one of the best women's bouts of all time.
Taylor ended up winning the fight by split decision to retain her undisputed lightweight title and immediately accepted that a rematch was in order. Judges scored the bout 94-96, 97-93 and 96-93.
Meanwhile at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Top Rank has matched up two of its biggest stars to vie for supremacy in the super featherweight division. WBO champion Shakur Stevenson (17-0, 9 KOs) takes on WBC champion Oscar Valdez (30-0, 23 KOs) to unify their titles and finally prove who's the top dog at 130 pounds.
Stevenson is the favorite at -600 with Valdez coming in at +450.
Stevenson-Valdez, Serrano-Taylor live blog
Shakur Stevenson-Oscar Valdez main card results (Live now on ESPN)
Super featherweight: Oscar Valdez vs. Shakur Stevenson
Lightweight: Keyshawn Davis vs. Esteban Davis
Middleweight: Nico Ali Walsh def. Alejandro Ibarra by KO at 2:50 of R1
Shakur Stevenson-Oscar Valdez prelims results
Lightweight: Raymond Muratalla def. Jeremy Hill by TKO at 2:27 of R3:
Super featherweight: Andres Cortes def. Alexis del Bosque by TKO at 0:43 of R6:
Middleweight: Troy Isley def. Anthony Hannah by TKO in R2
Lightweight: Abdullah Mason def. Luciano Ramos by TKO at 2:32 of R1
Welterweight: Antoine Cobb vs. Jaylan Phillips ends in majority draw (39-37, 38-38, 38-38)
Amanda Serrano-Katie Taylor main card results
Lightweight: Katie Taylor def. Amanda Serrano by split decision (94-96, 97-93, 96-93)
Super welterweight: Liam Smith def. Jessie Vargas by TKO at 0:41 of R10
Super middleweight: Franchon Crews Dezurn def. Elin Cederroos by unanimous decision (99-91, 99-91, 97-93)
Flyweight: Galal Yafai def. Miguel Cartagena by TKO (corner stoppage) in R2
Amanda Serrano-Katie Taylor undercard card full results
Middleweight: Austin Williams def. Chordale Booker by TKO at 2:25 of R1
Welterweight: Reshat Mati def. Joe Eli Hernandez by unanimous decision (80-72, 80-72, 80-72)
Featherweight: Skye Nicolson def. Shanecqua Paisley Davis by unanimous decision (60-53, 60-53, 60-53)
Light heavyweight: Khalil Coe def. William Langston by unanimous decision 58-56, 59-55, 60-54)