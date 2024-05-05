Shakira Austin, healthy & ready lead the Mystics

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – One of the biggest questions looming over the Washington Mystics heading into the 2024 season, was will Shakira Austin be healthy to start the year?

After suffering a torn labrum in her hip, and undergoing surgery at the end of 2023, Austin confirmed on media day that she is 100% healthy.

Austin sat down with DC News Now ahead of the season and talked about how much she’s grown mentally after being sidelined with an injury midway through the 2023 season and how much she’s looking forward to being a leader on this squad.

