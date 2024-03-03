Shake Milton plans to sign with Knicks after clearing waivers with Pistons: reports

Shooting guard Shake Milton plans to join the Knicks upon clearing waivers after he agreed to a contract buyout with the Detroit Pistons, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Milton will be eligible for New York’s playoff roster and offers immediate help off the bench in the backcourt as well as scoring for a team that has been ravaged by injuries this season.

The 27-year-old was traded to Detroit from the Minnesota Timberwolves prior to the trade deadline, but only appeared in four games with the Pistons, averaging 6.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per 15.8 minutes. He last played on Feb. 22 against the Indiana Pacers.

Overall, Milton averaged 4.7 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 42 games with Detroit and Minnesota this season.

Before joining the Timberwolves last offseason, the 6-foot-5, 205-pounder spent five seasons in Philadelphia playing for the 76ers. In 254 games (45 starts), Milton averaged 9.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists shooting 37 percent from three and 83 percent from the line.

He was drafted 54th overall out of SMU in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks and was traded to Philadelphia on draft night.