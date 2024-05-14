Shai Gilgeous-Alexander carries Thunder past Mavericks in clutch to tie NBA playoff series

DALLAS — Of course it was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. It was always Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

With an unrecognized version of OKC’s offense trickling into Monday’s game, Gilgeous-Alexander’s isolation game was long the Thunder’s best punch in Game 4’s 100-96 comeback win.

OKC needed every bit of his 34 points to send the Western Conference semifinals back to Oklahoma City tied two games apiece. Game 5 is Wednesday night.

“He took that thing by the horns there late,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said.

Through the game’s first 41 minutes, Jalen Williams was 2 for 14 from the field. Lu Dort was 3 for 11 and 2 for 7 from deep. Chet Holmgren — perhaps underutilized and often looked off — was 5 for 8. He’d attempted just one 3-pointer, equal parts the doing of Dallas’ switching and his ball handling teammates.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s pullup jumpers, just like Game 3, were OKC’s most reliable offense. The only reliable offense.

The All-NBA guard watched two defenders hone in on either of his hips, with Gilgeous-Alexander crossing over until he found the shot he could live with — often his patented leaning midrange jumper.

He finished the fourth quarter 4 for 7 from the field. When Dallas thought it had him cornered, he facilitated for some of the biggest plays of the game.

Who else would be the one to definitely even the series for the Thunder?

Jalen Williams and Lu Dort’s resilience

On several fronts, Monday’s game was OKC’s worst of the series through three quarters.

Williams was cold. Dort was invited to shoot 3 after 3 to no avail. He swallowed officiating, eventually exploding at a call late game. Neither had their best days.

But with Monday’s game in the balance, each made the plays of their lives.

Williams delivered a necessary and-1 turning seven fourth quarter points on 3-for-7 shooting. He scored as many points in the fourth as he did the rest of the game. Dort delivered a monumental 3-pointer and a steal to shift momentum down the stretch.

Before then, they’d combined to shoot 5 for 27 from the field. In the nature of the playoffs, they flipped the game — and their performances — on its head.

Inside the box score

95.8%: Free-throw shooting (23-for-24) for the Thunder in Game 4.

52.2%: Free-throw shooting (12-for-23) for the Mavericks in Game 4.

21.8: Points per game for Mavericks forward P.J. Washington so far in West semifinals after averaging 12.9 PPG in the regular season.

OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks playoff series schedule

