Report: Jaguars owner Shad Khan wants to give Jalen Ramsey record contract

All-Pro Jalen Ramsey’s trade request went public on Monday, and it could score him a record-breaking contract.

Now that the Jacksonville Jaguars got through Thursday’s game against the Tennessee Titans, they’ll have to decide whether to trade their star cornerback or extend him, and NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport indicated they may have a trump card in their pocket.

“[It’s] worth noting that the owner Shad Khan loves Ramsey, would be willing, from what I understand, to pay him and make him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL as soon as he possibly can,” Rapoport said. “There is a lot of love here. So, for the Jacksonville Jaguars to part with Ramsey, they're going to have to be convinced, overwhelmed that it's the right move.”

Ramsey, who turns 25 next month, is making $3.6 million this season but due $13.7 million in his fifth-year option in 2020.

Miami's Xavien Howard has the highest average salary at $15.05 million, while Josh Norman ($50 million) has the highest practical guarantees. Given his pedigree, Ramsey could easily top both figures.

Amid the trade noise, Jalen Ramsey suited up and played Thursday in Jacksonville's victory against AFC South rival Tennessee. (AP)

Why does Ramsey want out of Jacksonville?

Ramsey had a sideline blowup with head coach Doug Marrone during Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans, but that reportedly is not the reason he wants out of Jacksonville.

As Ramsey told NFL Network's Nate Burleson in a podcast earlier in the week, he had issues with the Jags' front office. Although Ramsey didn’t confirm that it was the main issue, vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin has been critical of Ramsey for not showing up to voluntary practices, and the former New York Giants head coach has a history of being tough on players.

“Some disrespectful things were said on their end that made me definitely walk out and call my agent as soon as I walked out,” Ramsey said. “I said, ‘It’s time. My time is up here in Jacksonville.’”

What could the Jaguars fetch for Ramsey in a trade?

It’s hard to imagine the Jaguars’ defense without its best player, but there’s no doubt Jacksonville would fetch an enormous haul for the former No. 5 overall draft pick.

The Dolphins landed a 2020 first-rounder from the Pittsburgh Steelers — which could land in the top half of the draft — for Minkah Fitzpatrick earlier in the week, and Ramsey is at least a step above Fitzpatrick.

Early reports have indicated that the Jaguars seeking two first-rounders in value, although that could take the form of a No. 1 pick plus a player or several smaller picks.

There will be no shortage of suitors, especially considering the proliferation of nickel and dime packages in this suddenly pass-heavy league. ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported on Thursday that every team in the league had touched base with the Jaguars with the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks showing the most interest.

