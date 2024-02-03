Several teams calling USC about Caleb Williams, preparing trade packages originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The phones are about to be ringing off the hook at Halas Hall, according to a new report.

NFL analyst Colin Cowherd told 670 The Score teams are preparing for the NFL draft, doing their homework on Caleb Williams and preparing to make trade offers for the No. 1 pick.

"Five NFL teams have called USC to do a background check on Caleb and they're going to offer the Bears packages to get the number one pick," Cowherd said.

Cowherd added to the report, underlining how valuable Williams is seen around the league.

"He is viewed as above [Patrick] Mahomes at this point," Williams said.

On Thursday, Cowherd said Williams and his camp wouldn't be interested in going to the Bears on his show. He walked back those comments on Friday, informing viewers that Williams' camp called him to set the record straight about Williams' preferences.

"But I got a call yesterday from the Caleb Williams camp," Cowherd said. "... And they went 'Woah, woah woah! Colin, we don't want to be painted as anti-Chicago. And we don't want to be painted as anti-Bear.' And they made it clear to me that they said 'Listen, we don't want to go to a city that doesn't care. Chicago cares. They're big, loud, they're passionate. They fire coaches all the time. They care. We don't want to go to some sun belt place that you tarp off the upper deck.'"

Williams, according to Cowherd, loves what the Bears are doing as an organization.

"I was told last night [by Williams' camp], Chicago's a big, loud, pressurized city. [He] loves that," Cowherd said. "[Michael] Jordan. Bulls. He likes that. I was told he thinks the defense is really good. He doesn't have to win by a shootout. He loves DJ Moore. He thinks the O-line is better than people think. He doesn't think it's a disaster."

Will the Bears pick up the phone to listen to trade offers for the No. 1 pick? Probably. The real question is whether or not they'll hang up the phone without the No. 1 pick.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.