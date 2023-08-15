Several Saints players were PFF’s highest-graded rookies of preseason Week 1
Several young New Orleans Saints players stood out on a big stage in their first preseason game — with Pro Football Focus highlighting two in particular as Week 1’s highest-graded rookies. Wide receiver A.T. Perry and linebacker Anfernee Orji both impressed when given an opportunity, and they’ll look to keep it up in the weeks ahead as the team gives them more snaps against the Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans.
Here’s how each of them performed, along with the rest of the Saints rookie draft class:
LB Anfernee Orji
Highest graded defensive rookies from Preseason Week 1🔥
(Minimum 15 Snaps) pic.twitter.com/dQyhWJ4jRD
— PFF College (@PFF_College) August 15, 2023
Orji (undrafted, Vanderbilt) recorded a 92.6 overall PFF player grade on 16 defensive snaps. He also led the Saints in special teams snaps played (19).
WR A.T. Perry
Highest graded offensive rookies from Preseason Week 1🔥
(Minimum 20 Snaps) pic.twitter.com/oExJtyVbHl
— PFF College (@PFF_College) August 15, 2023
Wide receiver A.T. Perry (sixth round, Wake Forest) scored an 83.2 overall player grade on snaps.
Other rookie performances of note on offense
RB Kendre Miller (third round, TCU): 54.4 on 12 snaps
OL Nick Saldiveri (fourth round, Old Dominion): 58.7 on 31 snaps
QB Jake Haener (fourth round, Fresno State): 46.1 on 31 snaps
RB Ellis Merriweather (undrafted, UMass): 75.8 on 30 snaps
OL Mark Evans II (undrafted, Arkansas-Pine Bluff): 47.7 on 31 snaps
Other rookie performances of note on defense
DT Bryan Bresee (first round, Clemson): 46.0 on 25 snaps
DE Isaiah Foskey (second round, Notre Dame): 38.7 on 25 snaps
DB Jordan Howden (fifth round, Minnesota): 54.7 on 36 snaps
CB Anthony Johnson (undrafted, Virginia): 65.2 on 31 snaps
CB Adrian Frye (undrafted, Texas Tech): 77.9 on 6 snaps
LB Nick Anderson (undrafted, Tulane): 67.9 on 6 snaps
DT Jerron Cage (undrafted, Ohio State): 28.6 on 16 snaps