Several Saints players were PFF’s highest-graded rookies of preseason Week 1

Several young New Orleans Saints players stood out on a big stage in their first preseason game — with Pro Football Focus highlighting two in particular as Week 1’s highest-graded rookies. Wide receiver A.T. Perry and linebacker Anfernee Orji both impressed when given an opportunity, and they’ll look to keep it up in the weeks ahead as the team gives them more snaps against the Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans.

Here’s how each of them performed, along with the rest of the Saints rookie draft class:

LB Anfernee Orji

Highest graded defensive rookies from Preseason Week 1🔥 (Minimum 15 Snaps) pic.twitter.com/dQyhWJ4jRD — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 15, 2023

Orji (undrafted, Vanderbilt) recorded a 92.6 overall PFF player grade on 16 defensive snaps. He also led the Saints in special teams snaps played (19).

WR A.T. Perry

Highest graded offensive rookies from Preseason Week 1🔥 (Minimum 20 Snaps) pic.twitter.com/oExJtyVbHl — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 15, 2023

Wide receiver A.T. Perry (sixth round, Wake Forest) scored an 83.2 overall player grade on snaps.

Other rookie performances of note on offense

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

RB Kendre Miller (third round, TCU): 54.4 on 12 snaps

OL Nick Saldiveri (fourth round, Old Dominion): 58.7 on 31 snaps

QB Jake Haener (fourth round, Fresno State): 46.1 on 31 snaps

RB Ellis Merriweather (undrafted, UMass): 75.8 on 30 snaps

OL Mark Evans II (undrafted, Arkansas-Pine Bluff): 47.7 on 31 snaps

Other rookie performances of note on defense

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

DT Bryan Bresee (first round, Clemson): 46.0 on 25 snaps

DE Isaiah Foskey (second round, Notre Dame): 38.7 on 25 snaps

DB Jordan Howden (fifth round, Minnesota): 54.7 on 36 snaps

CB Anthony Johnson (undrafted, Virginia): 65.2 on 31 snaps

CB Adrian Frye (undrafted, Texas Tech): 77.9 on 6 snaps

LB Nick Anderson (undrafted, Tulane): 67.9 on 6 snaps

DT Jerron Cage (undrafted, Ohio State): 28.6 on 16 snaps

