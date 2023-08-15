Several Saints players were PFF’s highest-graded rookies of preseason Week 1

John Sigler
·2 min read
Several young New Orleans Saints players stood out on a big stage in their first preseason game — with Pro Football Focus highlighting two in particular as Week 1’s highest-graded rookies. Wide receiver A.T. Perry and linebacker Anfernee Orji both impressed when given an opportunity, and they’ll look to keep it up in the weeks ahead as the team gives them more snaps against the Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans.

Here’s how each of them performed, along with the rest of the Saints rookie draft class:

LB Anfernee Orji

Orji (undrafted, Vanderbilt) recorded a 92.6 overall PFF player grade on 16 defensive snaps. He also led the Saints in special teams snaps played (19).

WR A.T. Perry

Wide receiver A.T. Perry (sixth round, Wake Forest) scored an 83.2 overall player grade on snaps.

Other rookie performances of note on offense

Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

  • RB Kendre Miller (third round, TCU): 54.4 on 12 snaps

  • OL Nick Saldiveri (fourth round, Old Dominion): 58.7 on 31 snaps

  • QB Jake Haener (fourth round, Fresno State): 46.1 on 31 snaps

  • RB Ellis Merriweather (undrafted, UMass): 75.8 on 30 snaps

  • OL Mark Evans II (undrafted, Arkansas-Pine Bluff): 47.7 on 31 snaps

Other rookie performances of note on defense

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

  • DT Bryan Bresee (first round, Clemson): 46.0 on 25 snaps

  • DE Isaiah Foskey (second round, Notre Dame): 38.7 on 25 snaps

  • DB Jordan Howden (fifth round, Minnesota): 54.7 on 36 snaps

  • CB Anthony Johnson (undrafted, Virginia): 65.2 on 31 snaps

  • CB Adrian Frye (undrafted, Texas Tech): 77.9 on 6 snaps

  • LB Nick Anderson (undrafted, Tulane): 67.9 on 6 snaps

  • DT Jerron Cage (undrafted, Ohio State): 28.6 on 16 snaps

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire