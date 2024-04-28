Several former East Texas high school football standouts hear their names called at the NFL Draft

DETROIT, Michigan (KETK) — It’s no secret East Texas produces plenty of talented football players and it’s always neat to see their dreams of playing in the NFL become a reality.

This was the case for Beaux Limmer (Tyler Lee/Legacy). Ja’Lynn Polk (Lufkin) and Tahj Washington (Marshall).

Polk, who played college football for the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Washington Huskies, was selected 37th overall by the New England Patriots in the second round.

Limmer, who played four years at Arkansas in college, was drafted 217th overall by the Los Angeles Rams in the sixth round.

Washington, who played college football at Memphis and most recently USC, heard his name called in the seventh round Saturday when he was drafted 241st overall by the Miami Dolphins.

Texas A&M Commerce defensive tackle Levi Drake Rodriguez was also drafted 232nd overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the seventh round.

