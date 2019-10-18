Seven months ago, Matt Moore was scouting for the Dolphins. Thursday night, he helped the Chiefs to a win.

In March, Matt Moore was at the University of Oklahoma with dozens of NFL scouts, wearing a Miami Dolphins-issued pullover and holding a notebook as he watched Kyler Murray’s pro day. Earlier in the pre-draft process, he was sitting with the team at the combine, watching the quarterback workouts.

Moore hadn’t taken a snap since Nov. 26, 2017, wasn’t on a team roster in 2018, and was in semi-retirement, working as a part-time scout with the Dolphins.

Undrafted out of Oregon State in 2007, Moore had spent his first four NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers, then seven with Miami, which is how he wound up working with the team’s personnel department.

But on Thursday night, after Kansas City Chiefs fans watched reigning league MVP Patrick Mahomes limp off the field in the first half with a right knee injury, it was Moore who came trotting onto the field to finish the game against the Denver Broncos.

In March, Matt Moore was scouting for the Dolphins at Kyler’s pro day.



He’s taking over the Chiefs offense on primetime tonight 👊 pic.twitter.com/CvLfBOD3ph — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 18, 2019

Moore had been signed in late August, after Kansas City backup Chad Henne suffered a broken ankle that required surgery.

Against Denver, he was 10-for-19 for 117 yards, nearly half of those coming on a beautiful 57-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill in the third quarter. According to tight end Travis Kelce, Hill was one of the few players on offense who’d caught a pass from Moore before he entered the game on Thursday night; Hill worked with Moore on scout team as he was recovering from his collarbone injury.

Earlier this year, Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback Matt Moore was working as a scout with Miami. (AP)

