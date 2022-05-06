Setting expectations for Rams’ draft class in 2022

When it comes to the Rams’ draft classes, expectations have to be tempered each year. This is a team that typically drafts a year in advance, not expecting many of their rookies to become immediate starters.

Will that be the case in 2022?

There are several incoming rookies who will compete for playing time next season, but more likely, the majority of them will see bigger roles in 2023.

Here are realistic expectations for each Rams rookie in 2022.

G Logan Bruss (Round 3, Pick 104)

The Rams didn’t draft Bruss to sit on the bench for a year like they did with Joe Noteboom. They selected him with the belief that he’ll compete right away to start at right guard – and ideally, he’ll do exactly that. He may not have as much experience as players such as Coleman Shelton and Bobby Evans, but he has great size and dominated as a pass blocker in the Big Ten.

Expectation: Starting right guard

CB Decobie Durant (Round 4, Pick 142)

Durant will have a chance to play meaningful snaps as a rookie, given the Rams’ lack of depth in the secondary. Jalen Ramsey and Troy Hill figure to be the two starters in base packages, but Durant could beat out Robert Rochell and David Long Jr. for the nickel role. Most likely, he’ll play limited snaps early on, only contributing when the Rams get six defensive backs on the field together or if an injury occurs.

Expectation: Dime cornerback

RB Kyren Williams (Round 5, Pick 164)

Williams is a smaller back without elite speed, but he can still be productive at the NFL level. Just look at Austin Ekeler. For Williams, he won’t be the starter this season and may not even be the No. 2 guy behind Cam Akers. That’s fine because Sean McVay still finds ways to get his third running back involved, and Williams will get opportunities as a pass-catching specialist and blocker on third downs.

Expectation: No. 3 running back

S Quentin Lake (Round 6, Pick 211)

If Jordan Fuller can start from Day 1, so can Lake. They’re similar players, and there’s room for both of them to be on the field together. Lake has some competition for the starting spot next to Fuller, needing to beat out Taylor Rapp and Terrell Burgess, but that’s very possible given his skill set. Ultimately, he’ll probably be a staple on special teams and will play 100 or so snaps on defense throughout the year.

Story continues

Expectation: Special teams ace

CB Derion Kendrick (Round 6, Pick 212)

Kendrick played in the ACC and SEC during his college career, so he might be even more prepared for the NFL than Durant. But he’s also not as refined in coverage and the lack of long speed is a concern for him. The best-case scenario for Kendrick is that he wins the nickel role, but more realistically, he’ll slot fifth or sixth on the depth chart at cornerback.

Expectation: No. 5 cornerback

OLB Daniel Hardy (Round 7, Pick 235)

Hardy could find himself in a similar situation as Chris Garrett was in last year. Essentially, it’ll be a redshirt season for the small-school pass rusher who’s also undersized. What’s working in his favor is the fact that the Rams are really thin on edge rushers, giving him a chance to play some snaps in specific situations or if an injury occurs to a starter.

Expectation: No. 5 edge rusher

S Russ Yeast (Round 7, Pick 253)

Yeast plays with an edge in the secondary, always finding the ball and making plays. He has an uphill climb to playing time, but at the very least, he’ll contribute on special teams. That will be his primary role as a rookie before potentially becoming a starter or the No. 3 safety in 2023.

Expectation: Special teams player

OT A.J. Arcuri (Round 7, Pick 261)

There is a lot of competition on the Rams’ offensive line, which will make it tough for Arcuri to do much as a rookie. Bobby Evans can play tackle, as can Tremayne Anchrum. Alaric Jackson is a player the Rams really like, and he could take over Noteboom’s role as the swing tackle. In all likelihood, Arcuri will be fighting for a roster spot but should land on the practice squad.

Expectation: Practice squad

1

1