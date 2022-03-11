Seth Curry explains what Ben Simmons will bring to Nets when he returns

PHILADELPHIA–The Brooklyn Nets went into the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday and demolished the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 129-100. The Nets were incredible all night and they led by as many as 36 as they made a statement from the jump.

The Nets went into a raucous environment where Ben Simmons received a lot of boos and a lot of abuse from the sold out crowd in South Philadelphia. The Nets were able to silence those boos by the end of the night and Brooklyn came away with a big win.

Seth Curry, who had 24 points on 10-for-14 shooting for Brooklyn, played with Simmons in Philadelphia in the 2020-21 season and he shot 45% from deep playing next to an elite playmaker like Simmons. As the 25-year old gets closer to making his Nets debut, Curry discussed what he brings to the team.

“He brings an element to the game that not a lot of people in the league can,” said Curry. “He’s a 6-foot-10 guy, he rebounds, plays great defense, and pushes the pace. Great passer, he puts the ball on the money when he does make those passes so for all his flaws, he got things nobody in the league can do.”

Curry makes a great point. Simmons has a lot of obvious flaws, but what he does out there is exactly what the Nets need. He is an elite defender and an elite playmaker which should make life easier for both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving as well as Curry.

“That’s gonna be a big boost to our team offensively and defensively so we just gotta him out there so guys can get used to playing with him,” Curry added. “I’m really the only one who knows what it’s like to be out there with him.”

As far as Curry goes, he is shooting 45.2% from deep now as a member of the Nets. He has made life easier for Durant and Irving and when Simmons steps on the floor, it’s another aspect for the Nets to utilize with going forward.

“That’s what I pride myself in this league just making it easy for the superstar guys,” Curry added. “Try to give them space and not let them have to do it by themselves so that’s just another example of that.”

