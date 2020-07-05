Serpentine was given far too big a lead in the Derby, but he was probably the best horse in the race

Serpentine and Emmet McNamara win the Derby at Epsom - GETTY IMAGES

Not since Dancing Brave was beaten by Shahrastani in the 1986 Derby have tactics been the subject of so much discussion as they were following the memorable 5½-length victory by the 25-1 shot Serpentine on Saturday.

Aidan O’Brien’s colt, his record eighth winner of the race, made all the running and swung into the home straight 15 lengths clear.

It is probable that when the race shakes itself out, Serpentine, given a superb ride by Emmet McNamara, will prove to be the best horse. However the perception remains that the jockeys behind McNamara, riding with something of a herd mentality, gave him too great a lead.

The sectional times reveal that they were still spooling out ground to the winner until three furlongs out. However, like a boxer on the ropes in the final round after dominating first 11, Serpentine was the slowest horse through the last three furlongs, but held on comfortably.

Having slept on it for a night Frankie Dettori felt he might have been second on English King (fifth, three quarters of a length behind the runner-up) had he had a better run through the race, but conceded that the winner was a good horse.

Absolutely remarkable.



Serpentine only won for the first time seven days ago. He's just made all the running to land the @Investec Derby!



A record eight victories in the most famous Classic of them all for Aidan O'Brien 👏 @EpsomRacecourse #InvestecDerbyDay pic.twitter.com/EMvUpwyprX







— Racing TV (@RacingTV) July 4, 2020

“I was trying to put a brave face on it but when Ed [Walker, English King’s trainer] said we were drawn one I knew we had a mountain to climb,” he said. “He jumped left and I was playing catch-up from there.

Oisin Murphy, who finished fourth on the non-stayer Kameko, conceded that McNamara rode a clever race and that he had been given a bit of a “freebie” in front.

“It was apparent coming round Tattenham Corner that the bird might have flown,” he said.

“If you ask any jockey, if we had our time again would we have tried to sit closer to Serpentine, we possibly would have tried, but none of us were going to make a mid-race manoeuvre, having got into the rhythm of a mile-and-a-half Classic.

“I broke really smart. Kameko is an intelligent horse – it was like he felt like he was still going a mile in the Guineas – so I spent the first 400 metres trying to put the handbrake on.

“We didn’t go that fast along the top, but, on a horse that was stepping up in trip by half a mile, I was keen to conserve as much energy as I could. Obviously I was hoping the horse in front would stop.”