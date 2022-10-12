Sergio Garcia fined for BMW PGA withdrawal; Ryder Cup chances all but done

18
Rex Hoggard
·1 min read

The DP World Tour confirmed Tuesday that Sergio Garcia has been fined for not providing an explanation for his withdrawal after the first round of last month’s BMW PGA Championship.

According to the European circuit’s handbook, Garcia needed to provide “emergency reasons or medical circumstances deemed reasonable” to justify his withdrawal. Officials do not publish fine amounts.

Play was halted during Round 1 at the BMW PGA following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and there was no play on Friday at Wentworth Club. The event was shortened to 54 holes, but when the second round resumed on Saturday, Garcia was photographed on the sidelines of the University of Texas football game in Austin.

Garcia also appears poised to forfeit his DP World Tour membership. He’s played just three European events this season: Dubai Desert Classic, BMW International and the BMW PGA. The minimum to maintain membership is four events, including three Rolex Series events, along with a tournament in his home country, which Garcia has not played.

Losing his European membership would mean Garcia, who is playing the LIV Golf event in Jeddah this week, would not be eligible for next year’s Ryder Cup.

Players who have joined LIV Golf can continue to play DP World Tour events until a legal challenge in a United Kingdom court is heard in February 2023. Garcia, who holds lifetime membership on the European circuit with 14 career victories, can continue to play DP World Tour events, but he would not earn points toward qualifying for next year’s European Ryder Cup team.

Recommended Stories

  • Graeme McDowell: Take 'official' out of OWGR if LIV players denied

    Harold Varner III expressed a different attitude than many of his peers on the rival tour regarding the OWGR.

  • Column: LIV Golf shouldn't wait much longer on world ranking

    The PGA Tour had 12 of the top 50 players in the world ranking competing last week in Las Vegas. LIV Golf also had 12 of the top 50 in the world playing in Bangkok. The difference, aside from LIV Golf providing triple the prize money, is that only one of those circuits received credit from the Official World Golf Ranking.

  • Jack Nicklaus concerned how big purses, new elevated events could affect PGA Tour

    Jack Nicklaus is as curious as anyone how the new PGA Tour schedule will work with $20 million purses at 10 elevated events.

  • 21-year-old South Korean golfer Tom Kim matches Tiger Woods with historic feat last achieved in 1996

    On Sunday, Kim prevailed in a head-to-head matchup against former World Amateur No. 1-ranked golfer and 2021 FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay to bring home the first place prize at the Shiner Children’s Open. Kim achieved his second PGA Tour win at 20 years and three months old, half a year younger than Woods was when he achieved the same feat at the Walt Disney World Golf Classic. Born Kim Joo-hyung in Seoul to former pro golfer Kim Chang-ik, the golfing phenom has drawn comparisons to Woods not only for his prodigious feel for the sport, but also for having a unique nickname of his own, which was inspired by Thomas the Tank Engine from the popular children’s TV show “Thomas & Friends.”

  • Larry Csonka, ‘heart’ of Dolphins glory days, on his life of adventure — and perfection | Opinion

    It was 1987 when the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, made Larry Csonka one of its own. He had grown up on a farm a half hour north in Stow, Ohio, one of six kids in a Hungarian family of modest means. They made their own butter. When nature called, you went out back and used the outhouse.

  • Dick Mast shoots a 66, breaks his age by five shots, qualifies for SAS Championship on PGA Tour Champions

    Let's take a minute and acknowledge one of the old dudes.

  • Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda enters name in the transfer portal

    Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda's career at Nebraska has come to an end: The Huskers receiver has entered his name in the transfer portal, he said via Twitter on Tuesday morning. “First, I’d like to thank Husker Nation and the University of Nebraska football program for accepting me into this community with open arms,” Garcia-Castaneda wrote. After the Oklahoma game, I discussed with my family that it was best for me to redshirt for the rest of this season.

  • Matt Barnes: LeBron needs to take a step back for Russell Westbrook

    Is the key to Russell Westbrook fitting in this season LeBron James ceding a bit of his workload?

  • Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland weigh in on LIV's chase for OWGR points

    Hideki Matsuyama on Tuesday reaffirmed his commitment to the PGA Tour after being heavily linked to LIV Golf for much of last season.

  • University Book Store Headlines: 10.12.2022

    To learn more about University Book Store click here PURDUE FOOTBALL Return of Jalen Graham energizes Purdue defense - GoldandBlack.comStreaking Purdue faces Nebraska - Football PostPurdue in the Pros: Week 5 - GoldandBlack.

  • Golf architects Gil Hanse and Beau Welling like each other, and players will love what they’ve created at PGA Frisco

    Spoiler alert: It's yet to be announced, but the course is almost certain to be added as the 2041 Ryder Cup site.

  • Padres' Mike Clevinger was already having a rough night. Then PitchCom piled on

    PitchCom, the audio device through which pitchers receive signals, gave Padres pitcher Mike Clevinger problems during Game 1 against the Dodgers.

  • Hockey broadcaster Ray Ferraro departs TSN after 14 years

    It’s the end of an era in Canadian sports broadcasting.

  • JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon says the US, not Saudi Arabia, is the 'swing producer' of oil and urges it to pump more oil days after the OPEC announced a production cut

    The US is the world's largest producer of oil, but Saudi Arabia and Russia are the world's top two exporters of the fuel.

  • Stocks turn lower after BoE comments spook market

    STORY: U.S. stocks took a sharp turn lower in the last hour of trading Tuesday, after the Bank of England indicated it would support the country's bond market for just three more days adding to market jitters. The Dow, which had been up solidly before the reversal, was able to eke out a fractional gain. The S&P 500 lost about two thirds of percent, while the Nasdaq dropped more than a percent.Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, speaking in Washington, D.C., told pension fund managers to finish rebalancing their positions by Friday when the British central bank is due to end its emergency support program for the country's bond market.BAILEY SOT: We think the rebalancing must be done. And my message to the funds involved and all the firms involved managing those funds: You've got three days left now. You've got to get this done." Because again, part of the essence of financial stability intervention is that it is clearly temporary.George Cipollini is a portfolio manager at Penn Mutual Asset Management says the UK turmoil is just one challenge of many for this market. "We've seen a lot of reversals through out the day in the markets. Part of the reason is there's so many big headlines that are a risk to the market. And so we could get a bad headline out of the Ukraine and out of Russia for example, or we could get another company go bankrupt. //A lot of situations that we're seeing, especially in the UK pension market, which is the perfect example, these companies, that's not a one-time thing. So even the UK had to backstop its pension fund market again. // We also could get some... any kind of indication that that inflation number might come in a little hot and hopefully that is not the case but, yeah, we've seen a ton of reversals throughout the year and it certainly is more common than it's been in other years."Adding to recent fears about the economy was the International Monetary Fund, which predicted a meager 1.6% growth in the U.S. economy this year and its chief economist said "the worst was yet to come."Shares of Uber, Door Dash and Lyft all plunged after the Biden Administration proposed a new rule that would make it more difficult for companies to treat workers as independent contractors, a change that is expected to shake up ride-hailing, delivery and other industries that rely on gig workers.One of the few stocks in the green was Amgen, which gave the Dow its biggest boost, after a report that Morgan Stanley upgraded the drugmaker's stock to "overweight" from "equal weight."

  • 2022 ZOZO Championship prop bet picks and PGA Tour predictions

    Analyzing the odds for the 2022 ZOZO Championship with PGA Tour picks and predictions for the top prop bets.

  • Arkansas releases depth chart for Week 7 game at BYU

    NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-3, 1-3) have released their depth chart for Saturday's game at BYU (4-2).

  • Ravens send safety Marcus Williams to IR with dislocated wrist after win vs. Bengals

    Marcus Williams will be out for a "significant amount of time."

  • Moses Moody's athleticism unlocked by unlikely Warriors teammate

    Moses Moody is reaching another level of athleticism. For that, he thanks Kevon Looney.

  • 'I hope it resonates': Japan filmmaker's look at voiceless women part of Hyannis movie fest

    The 3-day, 8-event Movies on Main fest in Hyannis includes work by a Cape teacher turned Japan filmmaker, "How to Dance in Ohio," environmental films.