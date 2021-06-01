Nike just restocked the shirt Serena Williams' husband wore during her first-round French Open win Monday night
Tennis legend Serena Williams is chasing history again. After playing (and winning) the first-ever night match at Roland-Garros Monday, the 23-time Grand Slam champion is looking to equal the record with a 24th title in 11 days time.
A great Serena-ism 😍#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/iPK2kSbd1R
— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 31, 2021
Williams' biggest fan (after daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.), husband Alexis Ohanian, is never more than a few feet away cheering on his better half in an eye-catching shirt. This time, he wore a black Nike tee that reads "Je ne m’arrêterai jamais" in French, which translates to "I will never stop fighting" in English.
Lucky for those who want to rock the exact same item, Nike just restocked that and several other Serena Williams-inspired shirts. Ahead, we linked every product and for $35, you can build a collection of shirts in support of the greatest athlete of all time.
Check out the options below and the entire capsule at Nike.