Semien leads Rangers against the Athletics after 4-hit outing

Texas Rangers (21-16, first in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (17-20, third in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Michael Lorenzen (2-1, 3.52 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (2-2, 3.89 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -127, Athletics +107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers play the Oakland Athletics after Marcus Semien's four-hit game on Tuesday.

Oakland has a 17-20 record overall and a 9-12 record at home. The Athletics have hit 46 total home runs to rank third in MLB play.

Texas is 11-7 on the road and 21-16 overall. The Rangers have the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play at .255.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Rangers lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abraham Toro has seven doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Athletics. Brent Rooker is 12-for-34 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Adolis Garcia has seven doubles, eight home runs and 29 RBI while hitting .271 for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 14-for-38 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .249 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Rangers: 7-3, .268 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Joseph Boyle: 15-Day IL (back), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (hip), Zachary Gelof: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (knee), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rib), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Wyatt Langford: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (groin), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (knee), Brock Burke: 60-Day IL (hand), Cody Bradford: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.