See it: Titans’ Will Levis, Kyle Philips hook up for offseason work

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis and wide receiver Kyle Philips are both facing a crucial time in their respective careers going into the 2024 season.

For Levis, he’s looking to cement himself as the franchise quarterback, something he showed flashes of being in 2023. Philips is facing a make-or-break year for himself after two campaigns that have been marred by injury and lackluster production, partly because of limited opportunities.

Levis and Philips showed some chemistry in a few games last season, with the UCLA product tallying two 60-yard performances, including a career-high 68 yards in Week 9. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to build off those games because of a lack of playing time in the second half of the season.

Levis and Philips recently got together to put in some extra work, with the former throwing passes to the latter, which should strengthen their budding chemistry. The video comes from quarterback guru Jordan Palmer.

“Work always comes first with this dude,” Palmer wrote of Levis in the caption. “Year 2 loading…”

Titans head coach Brian Callahan stated he’s looking for someone to emerge in the slot and listed Philips as one of the candidates. Assuming he can be the guy, Philips should get more chances in what is expected to be a more pass-heavy offense.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire