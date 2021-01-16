See the Minnesota Vikings’ 2021 draft picks

The Minnesota Vikings certainly had an eventful 2020 draft.

With mass departures in free agency, the Vikings decided to replace much of the veteran talent on the 2019 roster with rookies for 2020. Although, it should be pointed out that some of the reasoning for that was on account of Minnesota’s little 2020 cap space.

The Vikings are once again looking at an interesting offseason. The team will have to either restructure or let go of key veterans on offense and defense. And, due to inconsistency, maybe get rid of special teams players.

So signs point to this being another interesting NFL draft. Here are the team’s picks:

First-Round Pick (14)

Third-Round Pick (78)

Third-Round Pick (the from Ravens) (92)

Fourth-Round Pick

Fourth-Round Pick (from the Bears)

Fourth-Round Pick (from the Bills)

Fifth-Round Pick

Fifth-Round Pick (from the Steelers)

Sixth-Round Pick

Seventh-Round Pick