See how members of the Kansas City Royals’ 2014 AL champions were honored at The K

It was just like old times.

The Kansas City Royals honored Eric Hosmer, Ned Yost, Mike Moustakas, Dayton Moore — and a host of other heroes from the club’s 2014 AL championship edition — during a special pre-game ceremony at Kauffman Stadium on Friday evening.

Check out these fun photos from the scene at The K that preceded the current-edition Royals’ series opener against the Oakland Athletics ...

Former Kansas City Royals players, coaches and staff from the 2014 American League championship team were honored on the field at Kauffman Stadium during a pre-game ceremony on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Former general manager Dayton Moore (from left), Lorenzo Cain, Eric Hosmer, Alcides Escobar and other members of the Kansas City Royals’ 2014 American League championship team were honored at Kauffman Stadium during a pre-game ceremony on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Former Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer acknowledges the crowd during a pre-game ceremony honoring the club’s 2014 American League champions at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Former Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost waves to the crowd as he walks onto the field for a pre-game ceremony honoring the club’s 2014 American League champions at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Former Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas motions to the crowd during a pre-game ceremony honoring the club’s 2014 American League champions at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Former Kansas City Royals coach Rusty Kuntz waves to the crowd during a pre-game ceremony honoring the club’s 2014 American League champions at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Former Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer high-fives fans as he walks onto the field for a pre-game ceremony honoring the club’s 2014 American League champions at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Players, coaches and staff from the Kansas City Royals’ 2014 American League championship team were honored during a pre-game ceremony at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Former Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar high-fives fans as he walks onto the field for a pre-game ceremony honoring the club’s 2014 American League champions at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, May 17, 2024.