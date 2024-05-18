See how members of the Kansas City Royals’ 2014 AL champions were honored at The K
jaylon thompson
It was just like old times.
The Kansas City Royals honored Eric Hosmer, Ned Yost, Mike Moustakas, Dayton Moore — and a host of other heroes from the club’s 2014 AL championship edition — during a special pre-game ceremony at Kauffman Stadium on Friday evening.
Check out these fun photos from the scene at The K that preceded the current-edition Royals’ series opener against the Oakland Athletics ...
