See it: Chargers’ Justin Herbert, Ladd McConkey get reps together for first time

Phase 2 of the Chargers’ offseason program continued at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA, on Monday.

Following the team’s rookie minicamp, most of the veterans took the field, which marked the first time quarterback Justin Herbert and his newest weapon, wide receiver Ladd McConkey, linked up.

While it’s not against any defenders, it’s good to see Herbert and McConkey getting reps and developing chemistry early on.

After losing Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, McConkey will look to be Herbert’s safety blanket and potentially develop into the No. 1 role.

herbo 🎯 ladd pic.twitter.com/dX141l9BBt — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 20, 2024

