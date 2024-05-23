'Secure futures of four key players' - thoughts on Slot's priorities

[BBC]

We asked for your views on what should be first on Arne Slot's to-do list after replacing Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager.

Here are some of your responses:

Rick: Slot and FSG need to extend the contracts of Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold and, if possible, Mohamed Salah, but if he won't sign an extension, then they need to sell and use the profit on an attacking right-winger. We need depth at centre-back and probably an understudy at right-back if Alexander-Arnold moves to midfield.

Mark: 1. Get Trent to sign a new contract. 2. Sell Mo to pay for Trent's new contract. 3. Sign a new striker.

Will: Replace Darwin Nunez with a player who will not only score goals but also let Salah return to his former role closer to goal. Figure out where Trent wants to play. Bring in a strong left-sided centre-back who can eventually replace Van Dijk. The rest is peachy - we just need players to stay fit and keep developing.

Ken: Slot's first point of business will be to secure the futures of Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Alisson to avoid unnecessary conjecture. A dynamic defensive midfielder such as Ederson at Atalanta will be required along with a few smart additions to the squad.

Jim: Slot needs to make us more difficult to play against so a top central defender and tough defensive midfielder are top priority along with a more clinical striker to convert more of the many chances we make into goals. Subject to the current players who might leave, Slot should go for three new signings and renewing team spirit.

Rob: Liverpool need a solid, boring, defensive midfielder who can play the majority of games with Wataru Endo as back up. Up front we need to find a way to get 30 games a season out of Diogo Jota - otherwise we need to bring in a finisher. Unfortunately Nunez and Luis Diaz can’t be relied on to put away the big chances in a tight game. No idea what to do with Salah or Alexander-Arnold.