SEC West power rankings after Week 5: the Aggies are making some serious noise

Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0 SEC) is officially riding the momentum train after two consecutive SEC wins, recently defeating Arkansas 34-22 on Saturday, as the Aggies surging defense recorded seven sacks and 15 tackles for loss while limiting the Razorbacks to 174 total yards on the afternoon.

Well, it’s Bama week, as head Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide are headed to College Station for a mid-afternoon showdown in the fight for SEC West supremacy, and even though this remains the biggest matchup in Week 6, several key SEC matchups are also on the docket.

First, after losing their second game this season on the road against Ole Miss, LSU will take on the undefeated Missouri Tigers in Columbia. In contrast, another SEC East battle between the undefeated Kentucky Wildcats and Georgia Bulldogs almost matches Texas A&M vs. Alabama.

As the SEC West is in its final year of existence, five matchups remain for the Aggies, with SEC East opponents, including Tennesee and South Carolina, rounding off the rest of their conference opponents to finish the year.

The SEC West is wide open, with every team sustaining at least one loss, while the Aggies and Alabama stand at 2-0 in the division. To gauge who presently reigns supreme, here is a brief comprehensive ranking of the SEC, focusing on the SEC West for clearer context. Enjoy!

Last week’s ranking: 7th

Last game: 40-17 loss to Alabama

Well, that was ugly. Mississippi State has now solidified itself as the worst team in the SEC West after back-to-back losses; Alabama dismantled the quarterback Will Rogers (3 interceptions) to the tune of 40-17, winning their 16th-straight game against the Bulldogs. Hosting Western Michigan this Saturday, a third win may be in sight until SEC play once again takes its weekly toll.

Next game: At home (-20.0) vs. Western Michigan

Last week’s ranking: 5th

Last game: 34-22 loss to Texas A&M

In the annual Southwest Classic, Arkansas, coming off their close but encouraging road loss to LSU, felt confident heading into their yearly neutral site matchup vs. Texas A&M.

After some early success moving the ball downfield, star freshman tight end, Luke Hasz’s broken clavicle plagued quarterback K.J Jefferson’s rhythm. At the same time, the Aggies’ elite defensive front ate him alive with seven sacks and 15 tackles for loss. After a quick pick-six to get within one score in the second half, Texas A&M’s pass rush continued their brutal onslaught. At the same time, new-starting Aggie signal caller Max Johnson’s efficient day in the pocket and wide receiver Ainias Smith’s 85-yard punt return sealed the deal for the Maroon and White. Up next for Arkansas? They travel to face the 16th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels. Brutal.

Next game: Arkansas at Ole Miss (-11.0)

Last week’s ranking: 6th

Last game: 27-20 loss to Georgia

Credit to the Auburn Tigers and head coach Hugh Freeze on an admirable showing vs. the all-mighty Georgia Bulldogs, holding a lead over the visitors for a majority of the game due to a stifling defensive effort before the defending champs eventually scored late to escape with an underwhelming 27-20 victory. This is a rebuilding year, plain and simple.

Next game: Bye week

LSU Tigers (3-2, 2-1 SEC)

Last week’s ranking: 1st

Last game: 55-49 loss at Ole Miss

The LSU Tigers are well equipped at quarterback and wide receiver, as the Jaylen Daniels-Malik Nabers-Brian Thomas Jr. connection may be the best in college football, as Daniels threw for 414 yards and four touchdowns. In comparison, Thomas collected three scores behind 124 receiving yards, followed by Nabers’ 102 yards through the air against Ole Miss last Saturday.

Recipe for a win, right? Well, LSU’s 130th-ranked passing defense destroyed their chances late, allowing Rebels QB Jaxson Dart (389 passing yards, 4 TDS) and running back Quinshon Judkins (177 rushing yards) to take control late, scoring two late touchdowns in the fourth to win 55-49, and yes, that is an SEC score. LSU’s road trip to Columbia, Missouri, to face the undefeated Tigers may make or ultimately break their 2023 season.

Next game: LSU (-6.5) at Missouri

Ole Miss Rebels (4-1, 1-1 SEC)

Last week’s ranking: 3rd

Last game: 55-49 win over LSU

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is quite the character, and even though his defense gave up 49 points to LSU on Saturday, the offense is just plain scary when the quarterback-running back duo of Jaxson Dart and Quinshon Jenkins get going. While trailing for most of the game, two late touchdowns against the Tigers’ virtually broken secondary kept the Rebels in the race for the SEC West, as they will be heavily favored against the visiting Razorbacks this Saturday.

Next game: Arkansas at Ole Miss (-11.0)

Texas A&M Aggies (4-1, 2-0 SEC)

Last week’s ranking: 4th

Last game: 34-22 win vs. Arkansas

Texas A&M defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin must have heard our collective media calls to change up the defensive schemes because after losing to Miami 48-33 in Week 2, the Aggies’ surging defense currently leads the country in sack percentage while recording 14 sacks and 40 tackles for loss in their last two games. While Arkansas quarterback K.J Jefferson tried to develop a passing rhythm early, Texas A&M’s ferocious pass rush was too much to handle.

This weekend, head coach Jimbo Fisher and his resilient squad will face one of their biggest tests this season as Alabama heads to College Station in a mid-Saturday afternoon slugfest.

Next game: Alabama (-2.5) at Texas A&M

Last week’s ranking: 2nd

Last game: 40-17 win vs. Mississippi State

While a ton of doubt set into the Tide program after barely escaping South Florida 17-3 just a few short weeks ago, head coach Nick Saban hasn’t cracked a smile since, even after practically destroying Mississippi State 40-17 for their 16th win over the Bulldogs. Behind duel-threat QB Jalen Milroe and a talented defense, Alabama is playing like Alabama again. Well, kinda.

This week, Saban’s squad heads to College Station in front of what should be a sold-out Kyle Field, facing an Aggie team that is certainly playing its best football at the right time. This could come down to the Aggie’s surging defensive line vs. Milroe, so were in for one heck of a matchup either way. Until further notice, the Tide remains the top dog in the West.

Next game: Alabama (-2.5) at Texas A&M

