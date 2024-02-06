SEC softball power rankings: Reigning conference champion Tennessee starts out on top

The first pitch of the 2024 softball season is almost here, and the SEC is looking like the deepest conference in the country again.

The SEC has nine teams in the NFCA preseason rankings, with Tennessee softball at No. 2, behind reigning national champion Oklahoma. After the way the top teams in the SEC reloaded in the transfer portal and several highly rated freshman classes, nothing is certain in the last season of the SEC as we know it.

Now, on to the preseason SEC power rankings:

1. Tennessee

Tennessee returns seven of its nine starters from the team that swept the SEC titles last season. But NFCA Pitcher of the Year Ashley Rogers graduated, so we'll see if the Lady Vols' pitching holds up to back up its offensive firepower.

2. Georgia

The Bulldogs finished only a few games behind Tennessee and didn't get a chance to square off last year. But this season, with a few All-ACC additions, they'll go to Knoxville and get a chance to show who the top team in the SEC is.

3. LSU

The Tigers return nearly all of their starters and brought in the No. 5 freshman class. Can the youngsters take LSU to the next level after it finished sixth in the SEC last season?

4. Alabama

Alabama scored one of the top pitchers in the transfer portal in Kayla Beaver and brought in highly regarded freshman Jocelyn Briski to help fill the Montana Fouts-sized hole in its pitching staff. But the Crimson Tide lost their two best hitters to graduation, and they'll need a lot more firepower to return to the top of the SEC.

5. Florida

The Gators cleaned up in the portal to add to their No. 1-ranked freshman class. With reigning NFCA and SEC Player of the Year Skylar Wallace and a talented freshman pitching staff, Florida just might turn into a contender this season.

6. Auburn

Auburn's roster saw a lot of turnover, but when you have Nelia Peralta leading off and Maddie Penta in the circle, you always have a chance. The Tigers have some talented freshmen on the roster — but can they fill in the gaps from the mass exodus that saw five starters transfer, three of them to other SEC teams?

7. Arkansas

The Razorbacks have some pitching to figure out with the graduation of Chenise Delce. But when you have a slugger like All-American Rylin Hedgecock in your lineup along with Auburn transfer Bri Ellis, you're going to stack up some wins.—

8. South Carolina

The Gamecocks lost the iconic Donnie Gobourne, who led them on a Cinderella run to the SEC Tournament final. But they replaced her with All-American Alana Vawter from Stanford. With a new ace to step into Gobourne's role and the addition of three SEC transfers, South Carolina just might surprise everyone again in May.

9. Kentucky

The Wildcats lost their most consistent hitter, and the only transfer they brought in was a pitcher. But they have seven incoming freshmen in the No. 11 class, five of whom are in-state recruits. Who knows — Kentucky might have some homegrown magic brewing.

10. Texas A&M

Nearly half of the Aggies roster is transfers they've signed the past two seasons, but most of them made immediate impacts last season. The question is whether Texas A&M has added the pieces necessary to finish SEC play over .500 for the first time since 2018.

11. Ole Miss

The Rebels return just five players who started 25 or more games last season. But with an 8-16 SEC record in 2023, maybe that's a good thing. Ole Miss coach Jamie Trachsel cleaned house and hired a new staff, so maybe an overhaul in Oxford will do the trick.

12. Missouri

The Tigers started falling off after associate head coach Chris Malveaux left Columbia for Knoxville — they went from finishing fourth in his last season in 2021 to last in the SEC in 2023. I don't see Karen Weekly letting Malveaux leave Rocky Top, so Missouri will have to figure something else out.

13. Mississippi State

The Bulldogs barely escaped finishing last in 2023, which was a disappointing second act to their surprise run to the 2022 Super Regionals. With the strength of the SEC, the outlook isn't much better for them this season.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: SEC softball power rankings: Tennessee starts the season at No. 1