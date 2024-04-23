SEC names freshman Gavin Grahovac to as Freshman of the Week for the second consecutive week

Texas A&M freshman Gavin Grahovac has taken charge of the starting third base position and is one of the better lead-off hitters in all of college baseball. He currently sits in the top ten in the SEC for the following categories: No. 3 runs scored (56), No. 7 hits (56), No. 11 doubles (12), No. 12 home runs (14) and No. 5 RBI (49).

The SEC recognized the freshman's production after the big week by naming him SEC Freshman Player of the Week for the second consecutive week. Below is the excerpt from the release from the SEC officials:

Texas A&M’s Gavin Grahovac registered a .350/.409/.550 slash line to go along with a homer, seven RBI and seven runs scored to help the Aggies to a 3-1 record last week. In the series win at No. 12 Alabama, Grahovac was 6-for-16 with a double and home run. Six of the freshman’s seven RBI last week came in the series win against the Crimson Tide.

