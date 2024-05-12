SEC coaches anonymously share thoughts on Dallas Turner’s slide in NFL draft

Former Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner was selected No. 17 overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. While being a first-round pick is something kids dream of, Turner’s selection was overshadowed by the fact that he had originally been projected to be off the board much earlier.

Most mock drafts had Turner going to the Atlanta Falcons in the top 10. However, that went out the window when the Falcons shocked the nation by selecting former Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. after signing Kirk Cousins to a hefty contract over the offseason.

Turner did not hear his name called until pick No. 17 when the Vikings traded up to select him.

ESPN recently had a few anonymous coaches share their thoughts on what happened (subscription required), and it appears that there are mixed feelings.

One SEC offensive assistant was shocked that Turner went as late as he did, stating, “Dallas Turner’s elite, elite. I was a little surprised at that. I thought he was going to be a top-10 pick.”

However, others believed that he was selected at an appropriate point.

“I honestly thought he went probably where he should have gone,” an SEC offensive coordinator said. “He’s not Will Anderson. He’s a good player, but I didn’t think he was dynamic.”

Will Anderson, Jr. was the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and was who Turner replaced as the leader of the Crimson Tide defense in 2024. The shoes he had to fill were mighty, but many believed he performed beyond expectations.

Regardless of draft position, Turner is now preparing to begin his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings. The 2024 season will be a fun one to watch as there are plenty of former members of the Crimson Tide all over the league.

