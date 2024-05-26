Seattle Seahawks’ best draft sleeper pick: Nehemiah Pritchett, CB, Auburn

The Seahawks and new defensive-minded head coach Mike Macdonald must have liked their time watching Auburn’s 2023 defense, because they took two cornerbacks from that program — Nehemiah Pritchett with the 136th overall pick in the fifth round, and DJ James with the 192nd pick in the sixth round. While James projects as an inside/outside cornerback, the 6′ 0⅛”, 190-pound Pritchett, who ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine, played just 13% of his snaps in the slot last season. He’s an outside speed cornerback in an old-school Seattle sense. Certainly in the overall mentality.

“I think I’m really intense when it comes to hitting. I’m not going to shy away from contact. You can turn on the film and you can see I’m super-aggressive. Most of the time, I just try to come up with a body part at corner.”

As far as we know, Pritchett’s opponents kept all their body parts last season, but they didn’t have a lot of production. Pritchett allowed 12 catches on 26 targets for 134 yards, 25 yards after the catch, one touchdown, one interception, three pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 58.8. Over five seasons with the Tigers, Pritchett allowed an opponent passer rating of 69.2.

The @Seahawks obviously liked Auburn tape from 2023, as they took two CBs from that team in the third day. I really like Nehemiah Pritchett as a big, toolsy defender who has confidence in his athleticism to get him where he needs to go. Followed Malik Nabers everywhere here. pic.twitter.com/m5J42me5AQ — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) May 2, 2024

