Seattle hosts Minnesota to start season

Minnesota Lynx at Seattle Storm

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Storm -10.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Storm start the season at home against the Minnesota Lynx.

Seattle went 8-12 in Western Conference action and 4-16 at home during the 2023-24 season. The Storm averaged 78.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 84.5 last season.

Minnesota finished 19-21 overall and 12-8 in Western Conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Lynx averaged 6.4 steals, 2.6 blocks and 13.4 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Storm: MacKenzie Holmes: out for season (knee).

Lynx: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.