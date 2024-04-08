Season over for Cologne's Selke after another foot fracture

Cologne forward Davie Selke has broken his left foot again and will miss the remaining season matches of the relegation threatened Bundesliga club.

Selke sustained the injury in Saturday's 2-1 victory over fellow strugglers Bochum and was substituted.

He suffered the same fate in January and Cologne said in a statement on Monday he would now undergo an operation which will sideline him for the last six matches.

Cologne are second bottom which would mean a direct drop into the second division. Mainz in the relegation play-off spot are one point ahead of them, and Bochum in safe 15th another three points above.