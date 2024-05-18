Seaside boys golf gains valuable experience at state

Seaside High School boys golf capped off their season with a sixth-place finish in the 4A State Championships.

The trip to Emerald Valley Golf Club in Creswell was the first for this current crop of golfers. The young Seagulls gained valuable experience throughout the two-day event, finishing with the fifth-lowest score each day. The total score of 707 was behind Marist Catholic (659), Baker/Powder Valley (663), North Bend (703), Scappoose (703) and Cascade (707).

Marist Catholic and Baker separated themselves from the pack right away and dueled down the closing stretch. Marist Catholic rallied from a four-stroke deficit after day one to take home the state title.

“We were in the mix for a trophy on the final day of the tournament,” Seaside coach Jim Poetsch said in a statement. “That is what every golfer at every level strives for. It would have been nice to bring home a trophy, but to be in contention with five guys that have never played in a state tournament is still quite a feat.”

Madden Wunderlich led the Seagulls with a 169 total score over two days. He was followed by Logan Norman (174), Xanh Quang (184) and Alex Arden (185). Diego Sanchez finished one stroke behind Arden, with a 186.

Freshman Jordan Giles, of Phoenix, won the individual title with a 147. Giles shot an even par 72 and three over 75 to win the title by three strokes over Massimo Cereghino, of Molalla.