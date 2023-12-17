Sean Payton: What I talk with Russell Wilson about is none of your business

Broncos coach Sean Payton appeared to be upset with quarterback Russell Wilson during Saturday night's loss to the Lions, but after the game Payton wouldn't get into it.

When reporters asked Payton what he was upset about with Wilson, Payton said what he had actually been upset about was an offensive offside penalty that wiped out a Broncos touchdown. When reporters continued to press Payton about his communications with Wilson, Payton grew frustrated with them.

"What I talk with Russell about is none of your business," Payton said.

Payton acknowledged that it was tough to lose 42-17 after the Broncos had clawed their way back into playoff contention.

"Frustrating night," Payton said. "It's tough to have one of these nights."

It was frustrating, and there may have been some frustrations between the head coach and the quarterback, even if Payton doesn't want to talk about it.