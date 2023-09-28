Sean Payton: Sunday's game was a "perfect storm" where the Broncos struggled "in a lot of areas"

With a fresh train rolling down the tracks every week of an NFL season, the Broncos couldn't afford to panic after giving up 70 points to the Dolphins. Coach Sean Payton has tried not to.

He has opted to be pragmatic about the situation, and to try to understand the mess that the game became.

“I think what came about Sunday was one of those perfect storms where we struggled in a lot of areas," Payton told reporters on Wednesday. "When you do that against an explosive offense, it snowballs. I’m sure there are a number of things that we as coaches look at and say, ‘All right, we should’ve done this.’ We always talk about after a game, even when we win, what would we do differently playing this team again?

"I think we have to always approach it that way. Just like the players. Even on our side of the ball offensively, I second-guessed that two-minute drill. The game is in balance still in the second quarter to some degree, and all of a sudden, very quickly, it gets away from us. We were starting with the ball. Getting into two-minute [offense] made sense, but it’s just being smart about it. [I] think there were a number of things.”

Payton said that the team has heard from plenty of people in the aftermath of the historic outcome.

“Every one of us gets inundated with text messages of support," Payton said. "Oftentimes, they’re [from] people that care for you. You read them sometimes and you’re like, ‘Man, this is what we do for a living. No one passed away. We’ll get through it.’ Then, periodically, you get one or two that are just special. Every one of these guys are the same way. You have to work your way out of this. It starts with getting the first win. I said this after the game last week — the next week can’t come quick enough. I think that’s where we’re at.”

Where they're at is preparing to face an 0-3 Bears team that is equally desperate to get a win.

“Well, for us, it would mean a lot," Payton said. "Then I can answer the fun questions. We need a win. Chicago does too. They do, too. That’s why we have to win these days — Wednesday, Thursday. I thought today was a really good practice. We have to follow that up tomorrow, but a win would mean a lot for us right now.”

He's right. A record of 1-3 looks and feels a lot different than 0-4. Then they can focus on trying to get to 2-3 when the Jets come to town next weekend.