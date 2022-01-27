Sean Payton says his focus is on landing a television job

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton did an extensive interview with Dan Patrick on Thursday. After 15 seasons coaching the NFC South team, Payton is eyeing a new challenge: television.

Payton said he received texts from people at multiple networks regarding opportunities with them. He said he wanted to see what television execs believe would be the best fit.

That means Payton wants to find out whether his next home will be in the studio or as a game analyst.

His name has been mentioned as a candidate to replace Troy Aikman as a partner with Joe Buck should the Hall of Fame quarterback exit FOX Sports for Amazon’s Thursday Night Football package as has been prominently mentioned.

Sean Payton doesn't rule out the possibility of returning to the #NFL as a Head Coach, not at all likely. Says he's focused on working in television. No teams have reach out to him directly, but interest has been expressed by two teams via back channels. pic.twitter.com/OKkTEQL6dT — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) January 27, 2022

Payton said he is not going to return to coaching this season, though a couple of people who know people from NFL teams had checked in his interest.

Payton said any team that wanted to check in on his availability would have to go through the Saints first. He is under contract with them through 2024.

Returning to coaching eventually is a possibility, Payton said. However, television is his priority.

He also said the Saints’ uncertain quarterback situation did not play into his decision to leave the team.

Payton said the Saints had plenty of opportunities to thrive in the NFC South, with the Falcons and Panthers struggling and Tampa Bay possibly in flux.

He spoke highly of the New Orleans defense as well as the offensive line and mentioned Michael Thomas returning for the 2022 season.

The full interview can be heard below: