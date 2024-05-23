Sean Payton: Courtland Sutton situation will sort itself out

The Broncos have wide receiver Tim Patrick back on the practice field as he works his way back from the torn Achilles that sidelined him for all of last season, but they remain without another key member of the receiving corps.

Courtland Sutton's absence from voluntary workouts is not related to injury, however. Sutton has been away from the team for the entire offseason as he looks for a new contract and there's no sign that he's planning to reverse course before the end of OTAs.

On Thursday, head coach Sean Payton said that Sutton's absence has not been a subject of worry for him or the team.

"There isn’t any concern. Here's why,'' Payton said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. "That will sort itself out."

Reports said that the Broncos rebuffed trade inquiries regarding Sutton, so it seems that the status quo will play out as the team heads into their mandatory minicamp. Skipping that would be a different choice than passing on voluntary work, but it doesn't appear to be anything that Payton is sweating.