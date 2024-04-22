Sean Payton comments on QB height ahead of NFL draft

As the Denver Broncos and coach Sean Payton prepare for the 2024 NFL draft, the heights of quarterbacks in this year’s class is one of the many measurements the team will discuss on draft night.

The top quarterback prospects are Caleb Williams (6-1), Jayden Daniels (6-4), Drake Maye (6-4), J.J. McCarthy (6-3), Bo Nix (6-2), Michael Penix (6-3), Spencer Rattler (6-1) and Michael Pratt (6-3).

All of them are notably taller than Russell Wilson (5-11), who played under Payton last year, and Drew Brees (6-0), who won a Super Bowl with Payton.

“Quarterbacks who are not as tall and are not the prototype — generally speaking, it may vary depending on how teams value prototype heights, but 6-2 may be a starting point,” Payton said in February. “As a coordinator, I had Kerry Collins, who was 6-5, Quincy Carter [6-2], who was built differently, [Tony] Romo [6-2], [Drew] Bledsoe [6-5], [Vinnie] Testaverde [6-5] and then Drew [Brees] for a long time.

“There was an evolution with Drew. I don’t know that we set out to go in a direction relative to the makeup of our offensive line, but he was someone that was extremely athletic in the pocket. He was a very good foot athlete.”

Payton said the Saints had two “really good guards” in Jahri Evans and Carl Nicks who helped Brees climb the pocket and find throwing lanes. Payton has coached QBs of various heights and he knows how to help create throwing those lanes.

Whether the Broncos land a tall quarterback or a shorter prospect, Payton said it’s Denver’s job to set them up for success.

“I do think part of our jobs is to build around the strength of your players,” Payton said. “Even this year, what are the things that we feel like our receivers do well, that ‘Russ’ does well and that the running backs [do well]? That’s our job. And so our offense — and when I say our, [I mean] wherever I’ve been — it has been kind of an evolution of starting with the ingredients we have then building around them. So I think there’s still some things that are paramount today.

“At some point, teams are going to make you win from the pocket. We can rush a certain way to keep a quarterback from escaping. We’re going to have to be — wherever you’re at — proficient enough on third down to take a snap, find a throw and protect that spot that you’re referencing, regardless of height. I think oftentimes, these guys are seeing through lanes, not necessarily over them. Certainly for some quarterbacks, that can be a little bit more challenging.”

The first round of the NFL draft will be held in Detroit on Thursday evening. The Broncos hold eight picks this year, including No. 12 overall.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire