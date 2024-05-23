Sean Payton: Bo Nix farther along than most rookies would be

Among the things that went into the pro column for quarterback Bo Nix heading into the draft was his experience.

Nix was a starter at Auburn before transferring to play the same role at Oregon for the last two seasons. That experience paid off with a stellar 2023 season that wound up making him the 12th overall pick in the draft and Nix's experience is helping him with the Broncos as well.

At a Thursday press conference, Broncos head coach Sean Payton said Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson have looked good in practices but that Nix is better positioned than most rookies transitioning to life in the NFL.

"He’s farther along than most would be," Payton said, via DNVR. "We’re talking about a player who’s played 61 games. He’s extremely smart. He’s picked it up very quickly."

The Broncos aren't naming a starter for Week One right now, but the combination of Nix being farther along than expected, where he was drafted and the lack of an overwhelming obstacle in front of him in the depth chart points to a good chance of it being the rookie running the offense.