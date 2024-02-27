Sean Payton anticipates Russell Wilson decision "within the next two weeks"

The Broncos are set to make a definitive decision on Russel Wilson sooner than later.

Head coach Sean Payton said during his press conference at the scouting combine that Denver is likely to make a move within the next two weeks.

"We go through the combine week here. Next week, I think Tuesday, Wednesday, we’ll be in meetings with ownership. And so I expect that we're going to know fairly quickly," Payton said. "There’s a couple of factors here. Obviously, the cap projections came out. We're further down the road with the draft class, obviously the pro free agents. So, I would anticipate it within the next two weeks."

Wilson, who is still under contract through the 2028 season, has long been regarded as unlikely to return to the team in 2024. Wilson himself recently said that he would like to stay with Denver, though that does not seem realistic.

Payton, however, said Tuesday that he didn’t listen to the episode of Brandon Marshall’s podcast where Wilson made those comments.

In 15 games last season, Wilson completed 66.4 percent of his throws for 3,070 yards with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

With Wilson unlikely to be the Broncos' long-term solution at quarterback, Payton said he's embracing the challenge of finding the right man for the job.

"Well, look, we better,” Payton said. “In this league, which is obviously very competitive in our division, I think it’s vital.

“I saw this humorous meme the other day where there’s a Bronco fan with a shirt on and there were like eight quarterbacks’ names with a cross through it and he’s drinking the quarterback Kool-Aid. Our job is to make sure this next one doesn’t have a line through it.”