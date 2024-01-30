Sean Payton adds former Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael to Broncos' staff

Longtime Saints assistant coach Pete Carmichael will once again work for Sean Payton this season.

Carmichael, who was fired as Saints offensive coordinator at the conclusion of the 2023 season, has joined the Broncos’ staff for 2024, according to Jeff Duncan of NoLa.com.

It is not yet known what Carmichael's title will be in Denver. Carmichael had been the Saints' offensive coordinator since 2009 and before that spent three seasons as the Saints' quarterbacks coach.

Other former Saints assistants on Payton's staff in Denver include Joe Lombardi, Zach Strief, Declan Doyle, John Morton, Mike Westhoff, Joe Vitt, Michael Wilhoite and Dan Dalrymple.

The Broncos want to revamp their offense this season, and are likely to move on from Russell Wilson and find a new starting quarterback. Carmichael will play a significant role in that process as Payton tries to rebound from a rough first year in Denver.