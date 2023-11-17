Sean McVay: I haven't noticed any issues with Matthew Stafford throwing the ball

Rams head coach Sean McVay opened up Friday's press conference by saying that his team is "as healthy as we’ve been since the start of the season" and one of those players who used the team's bye week to get back to full health is quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Stafford missed Week Nine with a right thumb injury, but he's been a full participant in practice this week and McVay confirmed that he will be starting against the Seahawks this Sunday. McVay also said that he's seen no sign that the thumb is affecting Stafford's ability to throw the ball.

"I haven’t really noticed anything. He’s throwing it like the really special, talented player that we know," McVay said.

McVay said that defensive back Cobie Durant is the only member of the roster whose status is up in the air for the Seahawks. He is dealing with a stinger.