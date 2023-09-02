Sean McVay glad to land Brett Maher, who’s kicked ‘at a high level’ for a while

All offseason, undrafted rookie Tanner Brown looked like he would be the Rams’ kicker this season. That wasn’t because of his performance in practice or the preseason, but because he was the only kicker on the team all summer.

That experiment didn’t work out and the Rams were left without a kicker on their 53-man roster when final cuts were made. They’ve since signed Brett Maher to the practice squad, giving them a veteran to lean on for at least the beginning of the season.

Sean McVay shared his thoughts on the addition of Maher, who he says is someone who’s kicked at a high level for a long time.

“Brett’s a guy that’s got a lot of production, over 90% for his career and I think he’s done it for a while,” McVay said Thursday. “Thought Chase (Blackburn) and coach (Jeremy) Springer did a great job of kind of vetting a lot of the different possibilities and options that could occur. Really grateful for Tanner (Brown’s) contributions. Didn’t go the way that we wanted, but Brett Maher is a guy that’s done it at a high level. It’s good to be able to get him out here today and get acclimated. You don’t take for granted, everybody just thinks on the kicker, but the snap and the hold and those three really developing a continuity and a rapport is important and I was really pleased with the way the operation looked in Day 1.”

Maher made 29 of his 32 field goal attempts last season with the Cowboys, with two of his three misses coming from beyond 50 yards. He was 9-for-11 from 50-plus yards and has consistently been one of the better long-range kickers in the league.

What’s concerning is the fact that Maher missed five of his six extra point attempts in the playoffs last year and he failed to make the Broncos’ 53-man roster this season. He was the best option available to the Rams at this point in the offseason so the hope is he can rekindle some of the magic he showed last year.

